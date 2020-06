Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

- This fabulous townhome is located in Baltimore County this home has three full bedrooms 1.5 baths ,finished basement, washer dryer, central air. This Home also comes with a fenced in front yard and backyard. You also have parking in the rear of the home. There’s plenty of storage in the laundry room this home has an open floor plan concept. Apply today before this home is gone.



(RLNE5778427)