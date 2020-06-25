7527 CARSON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Detached home in the county. Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. Nicely updated. Freshly painted and new flooring. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, gas range. HUGE fridge, built in Microwave, dishwasher and granite. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor with a full bath and a dormer style bedroom on the upper level. Lower level is unfinished, has a washer and dryer.....plenty of room for storage. Driveway holds 2 cars.....plenty of street parking as well. In addition to living/dining area, there TWO enclosed sunrooms. Also, a large wooden deck in the back. REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).