Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

7527 CARSON AVENUE

7527 Carson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7527 Carson Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Detached home in the county. Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. Nicely updated. Freshly painted and new flooring. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, gas range. HUGE fridge, built in Microwave, dishwasher and granite. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor with a full bath and a dormer style bedroom on the upper level. Lower level is unfinished, has a washer and dryer.....plenty of room for storage. Driveway holds 2 cars.....plenty of street parking as well. In addition to living/dining area, there TWO enclosed sunrooms. Also, a large wooden deck in the back. REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 CARSON AVENUE have any available units?
7527 CARSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7527 CARSON AVENUE have?
Some of 7527 CARSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 CARSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7527 CARSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 CARSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7527 CARSON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7527 CARSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7527 CARSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7527 CARSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 CARSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 CARSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7527 CARSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7527 CARSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7527 CARSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 CARSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 CARSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
