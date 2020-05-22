All apartments in Dundalk
7443 School Avenue

Location

7443 School Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Please click here to apply Youll love the kitchen with recently updated cabinetry and countertops. Exit the kitchen to beautifully manicured backyard. You may park in the back. Fully fenced. Upper floors are fully carpeted with ceiling fans in two of the bedrooms. Basement can be used as a family room, work out or entertainment area. There is a half bath for your convenience. Large laundry room with additional storage and access to the backyard. Small pets considered. Walking distance to Stansbury Park that features activities, playground and fishing. Excellent location and within minutes to I-695, I-895, and 295. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 School Avenue have any available units?
7443 School Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7443 School Avenue have?
Some of 7443 School Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7443 School Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7443 School Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 School Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7443 School Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7443 School Avenue offer parking?
No, 7443 School Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7443 School Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7443 School Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 School Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7443 School Avenue has a pool.
Does 7443 School Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7443 School Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 School Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7443 School Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
