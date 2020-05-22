7443 School Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

Please click here to apply Youll love the kitchen with recently updated cabinetry and countertops. Exit the kitchen to beautifully manicured backyard. You may park in the back. Fully fenced. Upper floors are fully carpeted with ceiling fans in two of the bedrooms. Basement can be used as a family room, work out or entertainment area. There is a half bath for your convenience. Large laundry room with additional storage and access to the backyard. Small pets considered. Walking distance to Stansbury Park that features activities, playground and fishing. Excellent location and within minutes to I-695, I-895, and 295. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!