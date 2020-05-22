All apartments in Dundalk
7416 WAYMOUTH WAY

Location

7416 Waymouth Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Adorable cape cod with 4 spacious bedrooms. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level, with 2 additional bedrooms and a half bath on upper. Beautiful wood floors throughout main and and upper levels. Additional sunroom/family room off dining room that opens to large, fenced in back yard. One of the only homes on the street with a basement! Half of the basement is finished as family room and the other half is storage and utility area. Backyard is home to 2 storage sheds, one with electric! $50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY have any available units?
7416 WAYMOUTH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7416 WAYMOUTH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY offer parking?
No, 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY have a pool?
No, 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY have accessible units?
No, 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7416 WAYMOUTH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

