7416 WAYMOUTH WAY

Adorable cape cod with 4 spacious bedrooms. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level, with 2 additional bedrooms and a half bath on upper. Beautiful wood floors throughout main and and upper levels. Additional sunroom/family room off dining room that opens to large, fenced in back yard. One of the only homes on the street with a basement! Half of the basement is finished as family room and the other half is storage and utility area. Backyard is home to 2 storage sheds, one with electric! $50 application fee per adult.