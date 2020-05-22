7411 Holabird Ave

Amenities

Well maintained townhouse on a bus route ready for a new tenant. This lovely townhouse has 3 bedrooms 1 bath with a spacious living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the house. It has a full spacious basement with a washer and dryer. It has central air and off street parking with a refrigerator and stove. Come and see this beautiful property you don’t want to regret it!!!!! Serious inquires only!!! Minimum requirement $3000 monthly income need to have $2600 to move in.updated photos coming soon!!!