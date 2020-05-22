All apartments in Dundalk
7411 Holabird Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:13 AM

7411 Holabird Ave

7411 Holabird Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7411 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Well maintained townhouse on a bus route ready for a new tenant. This lovely townhouse has 3 bedrooms 1 bath with a spacious living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the house. It has a full spacious basement with a washer and dryer. It has central air and off street parking with a refrigerator and stove. Come and see this beautiful property you don’t want to regret it!!!!! Serious inquires only!!! Minimum requirement $3000 monthly income need to have $2600 to move in.updated photos coming soon!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Holabird Ave have any available units?
7411 Holabird Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 Holabird Ave have?
Some of 7411 Holabird Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Holabird Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Holabird Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Holabird Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7411 Holabird Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7411 Holabird Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7411 Holabird Ave offers parking.
Does 7411 Holabird Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7411 Holabird Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Holabird Ave have a pool?
No, 7411 Holabird Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Holabird Ave have accessible units?
No, 7411 Holabird Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Holabird Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 Holabird Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
