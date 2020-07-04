All apartments in Dundalk
7403 Dunmanway - 1

7403 Dunmanway · No Longer Available
Location

7403 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Unit! All new floors, kitchen, appliances, and bathrooms. Carpet and wood flooring. Great starter apartment. Big back porch with outdoor capering. Nearby schools include Dundalk Middle School, Dundalk Elementary School and Logan Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are High's of Baltimore, Geresbeck's and Mars Super Markets. Nearby restaurants include Poplar Restaurant, Oriental Wok and Pizza Boli's. 7403 Dunmanway is also near Dundalk Heritage Park, Veterans Park and Merritt Point Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 Dunmanway - 1 have any available units?
7403 Dunmanway - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 Dunmanway - 1 have?
Some of 7403 Dunmanway - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 Dunmanway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7403 Dunmanway - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 Dunmanway - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7403 Dunmanway - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7403 Dunmanway - 1 offer parking?
No, 7403 Dunmanway - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7403 Dunmanway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 Dunmanway - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 Dunmanway - 1 have a pool?
No, 7403 Dunmanway - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7403 Dunmanway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7403 Dunmanway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 Dunmanway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 Dunmanway - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

