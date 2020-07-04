7403 Dunmanway - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Remodeled Unit! All new floors, kitchen, appliances, and bathrooms. Carpet and wood flooring. Great starter apartment. Big back porch with outdoor capering. Nearby schools include Dundalk Middle School, Dundalk Elementary School and Logan Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are High's of Baltimore, Geresbeck's and Mars Super Markets. Nearby restaurants include Poplar Restaurant, Oriental Wok and Pizza Boli's. 7403 Dunmanway is also near Dundalk Heritage Park, Veterans Park and Merritt Point Park.