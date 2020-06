Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN THE EASTWOOD COMMUNITY. LOCATED IN THE COUNTY AND HAS VERY EASY ACCESS TO 95, 695, BAYVIEW AND HOPKINS. UPDATED HOME WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATH. FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ WALK-OUT TO FENCED YARD. WASHER DRYER INCLUDED IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM. LIVING/DINING ROOMS HAVE HARDWOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN HAS NEW STOVE & FRIDGE, LAMINATE FLOORS & ISLAND. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!