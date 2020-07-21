All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 723 ALDWORTH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
723 ALDWORTH ROAD
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:27 PM

723 ALDWORTH ROAD

723 Aldworth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

723 Aldworth Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this freshly remodeled brick end of group. Gorgeous white kitchen with SS appliances and granite, large table space, new flooring, new bath room, finished lower level and fenced yard. . ****. - Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 ALDWORTH ROAD have any available units?
723 ALDWORTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 ALDWORTH ROAD have?
Some of 723 ALDWORTH ROAD's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 ALDWORTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
723 ALDWORTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 ALDWORTH ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 ALDWORTH ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 723 ALDWORTH ROAD offer parking?
No, 723 ALDWORTH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 723 ALDWORTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 ALDWORTH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 ALDWORTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 723 ALDWORTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 723 ALDWORTH ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 723 ALDWORTH ROAD has accessible units.
Does 723 ALDWORTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 ALDWORTH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College