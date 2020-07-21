723 ALDWORTH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this freshly remodeled brick end of group. Gorgeous white kitchen with SS appliances and granite, large table space, new flooring, new bath room, finished lower level and fenced yard. . ****. - Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).