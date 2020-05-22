6911 German Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

This is a 2 bedroom and a den with 2 full bathrooms. It is a duplex home located in Dundalk, minutes from Canton. It has a fenced backyard and a driveway on the side of the house. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance. On the top floor is the 2 bedrooms and a living room with 1 full bath. On the lower level is the kitchen another full bath, 2nd living room and office. This is well kept home ideal for anyone wanting to live close to Canton for a good price.



Property Highlights:



* 2 Living Rooms

* Fenced Backyard

* Open Kitchen

* Driveway / Parking Pad

* Close to Canton



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5040880)