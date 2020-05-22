All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 6911 German Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
6911 German Hill Rd
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

6911 German Hill Rd

6911 German Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6911 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 2 bedroom and a den with 2 full bathrooms. It is a duplex home located in Dundalk, minutes from Canton. It has a fenced backyard and a driveway on the side of the house. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance. On the top floor is the 2 bedrooms and a living room with 1 full bath. On the lower level is the kitchen another full bath, 2nd living room and office. This is well kept home ideal for anyone wanting to live close to Canton for a good price.

Property Highlights:

* 2 Living Rooms
* Fenced Backyard
* Open Kitchen
* Driveway / Parking Pad
* Close to Canton

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 German Hill Rd have any available units?
6911 German Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 6911 German Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6911 German Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 German Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6911 German Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 6911 German Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6911 German Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 6911 German Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 German Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 German Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 6911 German Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6911 German Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 6911 German Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 German Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 German Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 German Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6911 German Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College