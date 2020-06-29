6826 DUNBAR ROAD

Amenities

Welcome to this Beautifully Laid out Townhouse in the neighborhood of Dundalk Highlands. This Home 4 Br. , 2 Ba.Home has many upgrades, which includes : New Flooring, New Kitchen ,with new Stove and Refrigerator, Upgrades in both Bathrooms , and has been freshly painted throughout. There is a detached one car Garage in the Back of the Home for Storage or for parking your car in. Plenty of Storage in the utility room. Tenants are Responsible for Utilities and Minor Maintenances. Convenient to Shopping, Schools, Churches, Major Hwys: 695, 95 , Key Bridge, Merit Blvd. This Home will not last long , Make your appointment today.! Sign is on the property. There is a video Tour for you to see the Home