Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
6826 DUNBAR ROAD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

6826 DUNBAR ROAD

6826 Dunbar Road · No Longer Available
Location

6826 Dunbar Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this Beautifully Laid out Townhouse in the neighborhood of Dundalk Highlands. This Home 4 Br. , 2 Ba.Home has many upgrades, which includes : New Flooring, New Kitchen ,with new Stove and Refrigerator, Upgrades in both Bathrooms , and has been freshly painted throughout. There is a detached one car Garage in the Back of the Home for Storage or for parking your car in. Plenty of Storage in the utility room. Tenants are Responsible for Utilities and Minor Maintenances. Convenient to Shopping, Schools, Churches, Major Hwys: 695, 95 , Key Bridge, Merit Blvd. This Home will not last long , Make your appointment today.! Sign is on the property. There is a video Tour for you to see the Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 DUNBAR ROAD have any available units?
6826 DUNBAR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6826 DUNBAR ROAD have?
Some of 6826 DUNBAR ROAD's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 DUNBAR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6826 DUNBAR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 DUNBAR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6826 DUNBAR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 6826 DUNBAR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6826 DUNBAR ROAD offers parking.
Does 6826 DUNBAR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6826 DUNBAR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 DUNBAR ROAD have a pool?
No, 6826 DUNBAR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6826 DUNBAR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6826 DUNBAR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 DUNBAR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6826 DUNBAR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

