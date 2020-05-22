All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

6612 Woods Pkwy 2A

6612 Woods Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6612 Woods Parkway, Dundalk, MD 21222
Holabird Industrial

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
Portside Apartments - Property Id: 239976

Portside Apartments offers a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, all of provide modern amenities including a fully-equipped kitchen, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. . Conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, dining opportunities, schools, parks, and to John Hopkins Bayview. Ideal for those who work in Sparrow Point, and or nearby manufacturing companies

Portside Apartments
2125 Cameron Drive, Dundalk, MD, 21222
Open 9am-5pm

To submit, you will need turn-in:
2 pieces of ID
6 pay stubs (consecutive) or benefit award letters

We accept HOME & LITHC ( tax credit housing programs. You must income qualify for these program) , SECTION 8 (Housing Choice participants not subject to income restrictions).

CREDIT and CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK is apart of the application process.
Lease Terms:
. 1 year term
. Pets Deposit Required ( but NO monthly pet fee)
. Free Parking
. Water/ Sewage included

LITHC, Section 8, HUD VASH and HOME Accepted
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239976
Property Id 239976

(RLNE5631898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A have any available units?
6612 Woods Pkwy 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A have?
Some of 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A currently offering any rent specials?
6612 Woods Pkwy 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A is pet friendly.
Does 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A offer parking?
Yes, 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A offers parking.
Does 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A have a pool?
No, 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A does not have a pool.
Does 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A have accessible units?
No, 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6612 Woods Pkwy 2A has units with dishwashers.

