Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool

Wonderful 2 BR/2 BA single family in historic Dundalk. Lawncare included with this great little house. Off street parking for two cars. Full equipped kitchen and plenty of storage. Finished basement with full size washer and dryer. Text Wendy for more information or to schedule a tour. Strong rental history, verifiable income and 625 TransUnion. This is a No Pets property. For more info, contact Keith at 301-636-7509