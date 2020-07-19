3508 Dunhaven Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony game room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

This spacious townhouse located in Logan Village is ready for you to call home! It features 2 bedrooms on the second floor with a sparkling full bathroom. The living room, dining room and kitchen are spacious and have great flow. With ample storage in the kitchen and a full suite of appliances, cooking is no longer a chore! The finished lower level can be used as a family room, game room, third bedroom or whatever suits your needs. A full bath with tub is also in the lower level, along with a laundry room with efficient washer/dryer. There is ample, full height storage under the back porch/ basement walk out. A fenced yard and large storage shed make this back yard a very flexible space!