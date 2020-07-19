All apartments in Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
3508 Dunhaven Road
3508 Dunhaven Road

Location

3508 Dunhaven Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
This spacious townhouse located in Logan Village is ready for you to call home! It features 2 bedrooms on the second floor with a sparkling full bathroom. The living room, dining room and kitchen are spacious and have great flow. With ample storage in the kitchen and a full suite of appliances, cooking is no longer a chore! The finished lower level can be used as a family room, game room, third bedroom or whatever suits your needs. A full bath with tub is also in the lower level, along with a laundry room with efficient washer/dryer. There is ample, full height storage under the back porch/ basement walk out. A fenced yard and large storage shed make this back yard a very flexible space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Dunhaven Road have any available units?
3508 Dunhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 3508 Dunhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Dunhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Dunhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Dunhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 3508 Dunhaven Road offer parking?
No, 3508 Dunhaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 3508 Dunhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 Dunhaven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Dunhaven Road have a pool?
No, 3508 Dunhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 3508 Dunhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 3508 Dunhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Dunhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 Dunhaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 Dunhaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 Dunhaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.
