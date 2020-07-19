3447 Loganview Drive

Amenities

Spacious single family home offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Walk in to cozy living space with large windows for natural lighting and open and airy feel. Kitchen offers granite counters and loads of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Fenced in back yard with shed. Oversized driveway for ample parking. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit.