Spacious single family home offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Walk in to cozy living space with large windows for natural lighting and open and airy feel. Kitchen offers granite counters and loads of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Fenced in back yard with shed. Oversized driveway for ample parking. Pets welcome with owner approval and deposit.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3447 Loganview Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
What amenities does 3447 Loganview Drive have?
Some of 3447 Loganview Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3447 Loganview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3447 Loganview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3447 Loganview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3447 Loganview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3447 Loganview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3447 Loganview Drive offers parking.
Does 3447 Loganview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3447 Loganview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3447 Loganview Drive have a pool?
No, 3447 Loganview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3447 Loganview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3447 Loganview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3447 Loganview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3447 Loganview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.