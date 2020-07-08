All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 3406 N Point Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
3406 N Point Rd
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:35 AM

3406 N Point Rd

3406 North Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3406 North Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***This unit is currently under renovation and will be completed by 11/08/2019. Photos are similar unit that CR of Maryland recently renovated****

This cozy home located in Dundalk has all the features you dream to have in your next home! With brand new HVAC system, keeps you warm on winter nights and cool on a hot summer day! Covered front porch and covered deck- great place to relax, unwind, or entertain your friends or loved ones. This home welcomes you with brand new flooring, perfect hues of paint, updated kitchen that includes all major appliances, 4th bedroom built in the basement, full bath, extra space for storage or entertainment and laundry area equipped with washer and dryer! And lastly a fenced in yard! Call us now, to set an appointment

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 N Point Rd have any available units?
3406 N Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 N Point Rd have?
Some of 3406 N Point Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 N Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3406 N Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 N Point Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 N Point Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3406 N Point Rd offer parking?
No, 3406 N Point Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3406 N Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 N Point Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 N Point Rd have a pool?
No, 3406 N Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3406 N Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 3406 N Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 N Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 N Point Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College