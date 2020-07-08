3406 N Point Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***This unit is currently under renovation and will be completed by 11/08/2019. Photos are similar unit that CR of Maryland recently renovated****



This cozy home located in Dundalk has all the features you dream to have in your next home! With brand new HVAC system, keeps you warm on winter nights and cool on a hot summer day! Covered front porch and covered deck- great place to relax, unwind, or entertain your friends or loved ones. This home welcomes you with brand new flooring, perfect hues of paint, updated kitchen that includes all major appliances, 4th bedroom built in the basement, full bath, extra space for storage or entertainment and laundry area equipped with washer and dryer! And lastly a fenced in yard! Call us now, to set an appointment



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit