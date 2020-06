Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

One Bedroom Unit- Dundulk, MD - Don't miss out on this one bedroom, one bathroom lower unit with living room, dining room, and kitchen. Features a sun room with brick accent, shared laundry, back parking pad and a fenced in yard!



Contact us to set an appointment or view our virtual showing by clicking in the photos!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4967082)