31 N Dundalk Ave

Amenities

Newly Renovated Home!!

Great home with semi attached garage for a couple or 55+ Seniors!! Refurbished hardwood floors throughout! Fenced in yard. Updated kitchen with plenty of beautiful cabinetry. Stainless steel fridge, built in stove, dishwasher, granite countertops with a deep sink! Charming bathroom with the original claw foot tub. Washer/dryer and central air. Off street parking in your own driveway. $50 Application Fee - Call Pay Your Rent Property Management for more information!