Dundalk, MD
31 N Dundalk Ave
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:19 AM

31 N Dundalk Ave

31 North Dundalk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31 North Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Home!!
Great home with semi attached garage for a couple or 55+ Seniors!! Refurbished hardwood floors throughout! Fenced in yard. Updated kitchen with plenty of beautiful cabinetry. Stainless steel fridge, built in stove, dishwasher, granite countertops with a deep sink! Charming bathroom with the original claw foot tub. Washer/dryer and central air. Off street parking in your own driveway. $50 Application Fee - Call Pay Your Rent Property Management for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 N Dundalk Ave have any available units?
31 N Dundalk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 N Dundalk Ave have?
Some of 31 N Dundalk Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 N Dundalk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
31 N Dundalk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 N Dundalk Ave pet-friendly?
No, 31 N Dundalk Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 31 N Dundalk Ave offer parking?
Yes, 31 N Dundalk Ave offers parking.
Does 31 N Dundalk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 N Dundalk Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 N Dundalk Ave have a pool?
No, 31 N Dundalk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 31 N Dundalk Ave have accessible units?
No, 31 N Dundalk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 31 N Dundalk Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 N Dundalk Ave has units with dishwashers.
