2636 Liberty Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

This wonderfully updated and newly remodeled FOUR bedroom duplex is eager to impress! Great features of this home include the ground level master bedroom, beautiful sunroom off the front, hardwood floors throughout, and not only a parking pad around back, but a garage that is perfect for your weekend ride!



Imagine waking up on the weekend, ready for a day of enjoyment with the family. You start by serving coffee through the breakfast bar and make your way to the sunroom to converse and watch the sunrise. Then once the eggs and flapjacks are ready to eat you gather everyone in the dining room to plan the days activities. Maybe you have tickets to that days O's game, or plan on taking a stroll through the Maryland Zoo. Whatever you decide, you jump out of your seats after breakfast, get everyone ready in record time thanks to the two full bathrooms, and make your way out the back door to the garage. As you lock the door on your way out you are happy knowing that your home is where you will be coming back to! Welcome Home!



Pets case-by-case and Vouchers accepted



Great location in relation to Baltimore, with bus stops right around the corner and easy access to major roads like 495 and 97.