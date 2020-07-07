All apartments in Dundalk
Location

2636 Liberty Parkway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This wonderfully updated and newly remodeled FOUR bedroom duplex is eager to impress! Great features of this home include the ground level master bedroom, beautiful sunroom off the front, hardwood floors throughout, and not only a parking pad around back, but a garage that is perfect for your weekend ride!

Imagine waking up on the weekend, ready for a day of enjoyment with the family. You start by serving coffee through the breakfast bar and make your way to the sunroom to converse and watch the sunrise. Then once the eggs and flapjacks are ready to eat you gather everyone in the dining room to plan the days activities. Maybe you have tickets to that days O's game, or plan on taking a stroll through the Maryland Zoo. Whatever you decide, you jump out of your seats after breakfast, get everyone ready in record time thanks to the two full bathrooms, and make your way out the back door to the garage. As you lock the door on your way out you are happy knowing that your home is where you will be coming back to! Welcome Home!

Pets case-by-case and Vouchers accepted

Great location in relation to Baltimore, with bus stops right around the corner and easy access to major roads like 495 and 97.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Liberty Parkway have any available units?
2636 Liberty Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 Liberty Parkway have?
Some of 2636 Liberty Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Liberty Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Liberty Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Liberty Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2636 Liberty Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2636 Liberty Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Liberty Parkway offers parking.
Does 2636 Liberty Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Liberty Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Liberty Parkway have a pool?
No, 2636 Liberty Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2636 Liberty Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2636 Liberty Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Liberty Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 Liberty Parkway has units with dishwashers.

