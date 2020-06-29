All apartments in Dundalk
2361 SEARLES ROAD
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

2361 SEARLES ROAD

2361 Searles Road · No Longer Available
Location

2361 Searles Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This unique home features a large bedroom on the main level, beautiful terraced gardens and an optional built-in buffet. This home also features a refreshed full bath on the upper level as well as 2 additional bedrooms. The finished lower level features built-in storage, a half bath and washer/dryer. This home has no shortage of storage or living space and is perfect for a family looking for a little more room to spread. The back yard is very clean and features a built-in picnic table and shed for even more storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 SEARLES ROAD have any available units?
2361 SEARLES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 2361 SEARLES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2361 SEARLES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 SEARLES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2361 SEARLES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2361 SEARLES ROAD offer parking?
No, 2361 SEARLES ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2361 SEARLES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2361 SEARLES ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 SEARLES ROAD have a pool?
No, 2361 SEARLES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2361 SEARLES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2361 SEARLES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 SEARLES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2361 SEARLES ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2361 SEARLES ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2361 SEARLES ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

