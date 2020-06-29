2361 SEARLES ROAD

Amenities

This unique home features a large bedroom on the main level, beautiful terraced gardens and an optional built-in buffet. This home also features a refreshed full bath on the upper level as well as 2 additional bedrooms. The finished lower level features built-in storage, a half bath and washer/dryer. This home has no shortage of storage or living space and is perfect for a family looking for a little more room to spread. The back yard is very clean and features a built-in picnic table and shed for even more storage!