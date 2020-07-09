2037 Kelmore Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this beautifully renovated home located in Dundalk, MD. Inclusive of brand new appliances, washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system, updated kitchen and gorgeous wood flooring all throughout the unit and has a fenced in yard! Call us now to set an appointment and make this your new home just in time for the holidays!

Call now and set an appointment.



*Vouchers Accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit