Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

2037 Kelmore Rd

2037 Kelmore Road
Location

2037 Kelmore Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this beautifully renovated home located in Dundalk, MD. Inclusive of brand new appliances, washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system, updated kitchen and gorgeous wood flooring all throughout the unit and has a fenced in yard! Call us now to set an appointment and make this your new home just in time for the holidays!
Call now and set an appointment.

*Vouchers Accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Kelmore Rd have any available units?
2037 Kelmore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 Kelmore Rd have?
Some of 2037 Kelmore Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 Kelmore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Kelmore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Kelmore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 Kelmore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2037 Kelmore Rd offer parking?
No, 2037 Kelmore Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2037 Kelmore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2037 Kelmore Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Kelmore Rd have a pool?
No, 2037 Kelmore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2037 Kelmore Rd have accessible units?
No, 2037 Kelmore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Kelmore Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 Kelmore Rd has units with dishwashers.

