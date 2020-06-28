2017 JETTY DRIVE

List Residential Group presents the opportunity to live in the community of Sheltered Harbor. This Three Bedroom Three and a Half Bath home features an open Floor plan. The Lower Level Club room features a wet bar rough out and walkout to the waterfront promenade. The Upper Level Loft with Full bath features a Full Balcony to enjoy the Sunrises over Bear Creek. Convenient to all the Urban Amenities and just One Year Young.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
