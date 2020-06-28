All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:20 AM

2017 JETTY DRIVE

2017 Jetty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Jetty Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
List Residential Group presents the opportunity to live in the community of Sheltered Harbor. This Three Bedroom Three and a Half Bath home features an open Floor plan. The Lower Level Club room features a wet bar rough out and walkout to the waterfront promenade. The Upper Level Loft with Full bath features a Full Balcony to enjoy the Sunrises over Bear Creek. Convenient to all the Urban Amenities and just One Year Young.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 JETTY DRIVE have any available units?
2017 JETTY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 JETTY DRIVE have?
Some of 2017 JETTY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 JETTY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2017 JETTY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 JETTY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2017 JETTY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2017 JETTY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2017 JETTY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2017 JETTY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 JETTY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 JETTY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2017 JETTY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2017 JETTY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2017 JETTY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 JETTY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 JETTY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
