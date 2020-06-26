20 Woodland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Dundalk is the perfect home for you. It features wall to wall carpet throughout living room, dining room, and upstairs. Big bedrooms with plenty of space for furniture. Bathroom has a very nice tub with sliding glass. Fenced in backyard perfect for kids! Basement is unfinished but has a washer and dryer plus a half bath! This house is a must see! $45 application fee for background and credit check.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.