Dundalk, MD
20 Woodland Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 8:53 PM

20 Woodland Avenue

20 Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20 Woodland Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Dundalk is the perfect home for you. It features wall to wall carpet throughout living room, dining room, and upstairs. Big bedrooms with plenty of space for furniture. Bathroom has a very nice tub with sliding glass. Fenced in backyard perfect for kids! Basement is unfinished but has a washer and dryer plus a half bath! This house is a must see! $45 application fee for background and credit check.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Woodland Avenue have any available units?
20 Woodland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 20 Woodland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20 Woodland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Woodland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Woodland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20 Woodland Avenue offer parking?
No, 20 Woodland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 20 Woodland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Woodland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Woodland Avenue have a pool?
No, 20 Woodland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20 Woodland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20 Woodland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Woodland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Woodland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Woodland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Woodland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
