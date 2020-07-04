All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

1944 Dineen Drive - 1

1944 Dineen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Dineen Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This gorgeously renovated house boasts 3 very spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms wit a master sweet in the basement including a master bath . Featuring a brand new granite counter top kitchen with stainless steel appliances ans central heat and AC. House also comes with private driveway in back as well as covered front patio, along with washer and dryer already installed. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 have any available units?
1944 Dineen Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1944 Dineen Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Dineen Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Dineen Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

