Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH CAPE COD. EVERYTHING IS RECENT...HEATING AND AIR... KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STATE OF THE ART STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES... FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH... LAUNDRY ON THE MAIN FLOOR... WOOD FLOORS AND NEW CARPET THROUGH OUT... FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW SIDING, ROOF.EVERY THING HAS BEEN REMODELED. LARGE REAR DECK WITH FENCED IN YARD AND SHED.RENTAL APPLICATIONS TO BE SUBMITTED ONLINE. CALL AGENT FOR WEB ADDRESS.