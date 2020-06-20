1722 KIRKLAND ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

JUST LISTED- Great rental opportunity. **Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house**3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- If you need space. This is the place! Huge kitchen- with 2 large adjacent living room/family room options. Master bedroom has Ginormous walk in closet/laundry room. 2 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath upstairs, driveway, nice deck, fenced yard and shed. **REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).