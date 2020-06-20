All apartments in Dundalk
1722 KIRKLAND ROAD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:42 PM

1722 KIRKLAND ROAD

1722 Kirkland Road · (410) 823-0033
Location

1722 Kirkland Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
JUST LISTED- Great rental opportunity. **Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house**3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- If you need space. This is the place! Huge kitchen- with 2 large adjacent living room/family room options. Master bedroom has Ginormous walk in closet/laundry room. 2 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath upstairs, driveway, nice deck, fenced yard and shed. **REQUIREMENTS- Landlord prefers completion of online application. $40/per applicant over 18. Section 8/and other vouchers will be considered. Landlord prefers credit to be above 620. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Upon acceptance and lease signing, tenant will pay broker a $60 move in fee and will be expected to pay 1 month security and 1st months rent (by cashier check or money order).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD have any available units?
1722 KIRKLAND ROAD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD have?
Some of 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1722 KIRKLAND ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD offer parking?
No, 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 KIRKLAND ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
