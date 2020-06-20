2663 WORRELL CT

Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 2663 Worrell Court! This is a beautiful, bright and airy 3 level townhouse in the neighborhood of Walden with 3 bedrooms (all upper level), 2 full and 2 half baths. The home is freshly painted with new carpet installed. The vanities in the two full baths upstairs are newly painted and hallway full bath has new tile floor. The stairs and hallways boast new light fixtures. Finished lower level with half bath has a walkout to a fenced in yard, great storage space as well as . Great rental in well sought after neighborhood in Crofton. Easy commuting - 40 minutes to DC, 35 minutes to Baltimore, and 25 Minutes to downtown Annapolis. Walden also has a Country Club you can join. Public is welcome at golf course. Application on line go to LongandFoster.com, for rent box and the address. That will prompt you to apply now. Please remove shoes or wear booties.