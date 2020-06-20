All apartments in Crofton
2663 WORRELL CT
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:32 AM

2663 WORRELL CT

2663 Worrell Ct · (866) 677-6937
Location

2663 Worrell Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 2663 Worrell Court! This is a beautiful, bright and airy 3 level townhouse in the neighborhood of Walden with 3 bedrooms (all upper level), 2 full and 2 half baths. The home is freshly painted with new carpet installed. The vanities in the two full baths upstairs are newly painted and hallway full bath has new tile floor. The stairs and hallways boast new light fixtures. Finished lower level with half bath has a walkout to a fenced in yard, great storage space as well as . Great rental in well sought after neighborhood in Crofton. Easy commuting - 40 minutes to DC, 35 minutes to Baltimore, and 25 Minutes to downtown Annapolis. Walden also has a Country Club you can join. Public is welcome at golf course. Application on line go to LongandFoster.com, for rent box and the address. That will prompt you to apply now. Please remove shoes or wear booties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2663 WORRELL CT have any available units?
2663 WORRELL CT has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2663 WORRELL CT currently offering any rent specials?
2663 WORRELL CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2663 WORRELL CT pet-friendly?
No, 2663 WORRELL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2663 WORRELL CT offer parking?
Yes, 2663 WORRELL CT does offer parking.
Does 2663 WORRELL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2663 WORRELL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2663 WORRELL CT have a pool?
No, 2663 WORRELL CT does not have a pool.
Does 2663 WORRELL CT have accessible units?
No, 2663 WORRELL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2663 WORRELL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2663 WORRELL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2663 WORRELL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2663 WORRELL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
