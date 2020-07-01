2520 LOG MILL COURT

Amenities

Fantastic 2 MBR TH featuring finished Lower Level with Full Bath in popular Crofton Corridor. Features gorgeous hardwood floors in LR, DR ,Kitchen. Carpet in Bedrooms and Finished Lower Level Family Room. All appliances convey including full sized washer and dryer in basement laundry room. Deck to be power washed and stained prior to new Tenant move-in. Deck off Kitchen and Small fenced in back yard. Great school district and convenient to all major roadways, Wegmann's shopping center, and Ft. Meade/NSA. Certified funds required for 1st Mos rent + Sec Dep = $1850,. Application Fee of $35 per person or $60 for married couple can be personal check. Will consider small dog on a case/case basis - sorry, no cats. Send pic and call for approval. Available for early May move in.