Crofton, MD
2520 LOG MILL COURT
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM

2520 LOG MILL COURT

2520 Log Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Log Mill Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic 2 MBR TH featuring finished Lower Level with Full Bath in popular Crofton Corridor. Features gorgeous hardwood floors in LR, DR ,Kitchen. Carpet in Bedrooms and Finished Lower Level Family Room. All appliances convey including full sized washer and dryer in basement laundry room. Deck to be power washed and stained prior to new Tenant move-in. Deck off Kitchen and Small fenced in back yard. Great school district and convenient to all major roadways, Wegmann's shopping center, and Ft. Meade/NSA. Certified funds required for 1st Mos rent + Sec Dep = $1850,. Application Fee of $35 per person or $60 for married couple can be personal check. Will consider small dog on a case/case basis - sorry, no cats. Send pic and call for approval. Available for early May move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 LOG MILL COURT have any available units?
2520 LOG MILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2520 LOG MILL COURT have?
Some of 2520 LOG MILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 LOG MILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2520 LOG MILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 LOG MILL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 LOG MILL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2520 LOG MILL COURT offer parking?
No, 2520 LOG MILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2520 LOG MILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 LOG MILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 LOG MILL COURT have a pool?
No, 2520 LOG MILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2520 LOG MILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 2520 LOG MILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 LOG MILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 LOG MILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 LOG MILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 LOG MILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

