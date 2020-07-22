2445 OGDEN SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick end unit luxury town home * Neutral and move-in ready! Two car garage * Stunning hardwood flooring on main level* Neutral carpeting on lower level and bedroom level* Bright open layout throughout with tons of natural light* Kitchen with granite counters and 42" cabinetry* Family room leads out to deck- perfect for morning coffee* Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and a second private deck, includes attached Master Bathroom including soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks* No pets and Non-smoking property* Available immediately* Longer term lease preferred* Please see attached addendum under the "documents" tab for certain conditions of lease*