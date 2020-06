2428 HYANNIS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

ALL NEUTRAL 3 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH HOUSE. FORMAL DINING AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED. FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDER TO DECK. SMALL YARD TO MAINTAIN. MASTER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED. PETS CASE BY CASE. -->>MUST USE BROKER APPL -->>Instructions in documents.++Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.