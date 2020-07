Amenities

pet friendly pool basketball court tennis court fireplace media room

PARK IN # 29, MOST DESIRABLE LOCATION TO LIVE AND SCHOOL, SHOPPING CENTER, WEGMANS, DINNING ,THEATERS AND MORE. WALK OUT SUNSHINE BASEMENT WITH 4 TH BEDROOM AND FULL BATHROOM WITH FENCE BACK YARD FOR RELAXING. KITCHEN ISLAND. SEPARATE DINNING ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE. COME AND SEE YOUR SELF. COMMUNITY OFFER S SWIM CLUB, TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURTS AND JOGGING PATH. $50.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. NO PET, NO SMOKER.