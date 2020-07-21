All apartments in Crofton
2027 HOWARD CHAPEL TURN

2027 Howard Chapel Turn · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Howard Chapel Turn, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Crofton, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, walk out lower level fenced yard, master bedroom with full bath, recently remodeled, ready to move in by early August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

