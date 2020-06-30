1734 Swinburne Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Many upgrades completed 2 years ago of this beautiful two story colonial with 3 large bedrooms and his and her walk-in closets. Upgrades included kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, wood floor, carpets, painted throughout much of interior and exterior, with extras such as living room fireplace, two car attached garage with workshop area, and washer and dryer. Certified lead free by State of Maryland. New high school opening fall 2020. Heavily wooded lot with fence screened large backyard patio with large green space views of golf course fairway and shaded front porch.



2,200 total square feet

1,800 livable square feet plus 400 square foot 2 car attached garage with shop area



Room dimension:

Living Room 13x22

Family Room 16x10

Dining Room 12x11

Kitchen 9x10

Master Bedroom 13x16

2nd Bedroom 18x10

3rd Bedroom 13x9



Nearby park with playground and fishing pond just a half a block walk. Centrally located and 30 minute drive between Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis.