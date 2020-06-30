All apartments in Crofton
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1734 Swinburne Ave
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

1734 Swinburne Ave

1734 Swinburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Swinburne Avenue, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Many upgrades completed 2 years ago of this beautiful two story colonial with 3 large bedrooms and his and her walk-in closets. Upgrades included kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, wood floor, carpets, painted throughout much of interior and exterior, with extras such as living room fireplace, two car attached garage with workshop area, and washer and dryer. Certified lead free by State of Maryland. New high school opening fall 2020. Heavily wooded lot with fence screened large backyard patio with large green space views of golf course fairway and shaded front porch.

2,200 total square feet
1,800 livable square feet plus 400 square foot 2 car attached garage with shop area

Room dimension:
Living Room 13x22
Family Room 16x10
Dining Room 12x11
Kitchen 9x10
Master Bedroom 13x16
2nd Bedroom 18x10
3rd Bedroom 13x9

Nearby park with playground and fishing pond just a half a block walk. Centrally located and 30 minute drive between Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Swinburne Ave have any available units?
1734 Swinburne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1734 Swinburne Ave have?
Some of 1734 Swinburne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Swinburne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Swinburne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Swinburne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1734 Swinburne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1734 Swinburne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1734 Swinburne Ave offers parking.
Does 1734 Swinburne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 Swinburne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Swinburne Ave have a pool?
No, 1734 Swinburne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Swinburne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1734 Swinburne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Swinburne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 Swinburne Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1734 Swinburne Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1734 Swinburne Ave has units with air conditioning.

