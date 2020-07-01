1722 WHITFIELD COURT

Amenities

Lovely, low-maintenance living right on Crofton Parkway! This is one of the few rancher style homes in this area. Having the end unit gives you a much more private feel with your side entrance. Sometimes parking is a problem in townhome neighborhoods, but you won't have a problem with parking because right out your front door is the parkway where you can put any extra vehicles. Your fenced backyard is perfect for firepit nights or crab feasts. Inside the home is a nice, open floorplan with an open family room/dining room off the kitchen. There's a cut-out from the kitchen to the living room which makes it feel even more open. Your full bathroom has been remodeled and there's two good-sized bedrooms on the other side of the home. An easy walk to Crofton Country Club, you can also join your neighbors in walking the 5k parkway! This home is slated for Crofton High School, and is located centrally between Baltimore, Washington DC and Annapolis.