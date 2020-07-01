All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1722 WHITFIELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1722 WHITFIELD COURT
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

1722 WHITFIELD COURT

1722 Whitfield Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1722 Whitfield Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Lovely, low-maintenance living right on Crofton Parkway! This is one of the few rancher style homes in this area. Having the end unit gives you a much more private feel with your side entrance. Sometimes parking is a problem in townhome neighborhoods, but you won't have a problem with parking because right out your front door is the parkway where you can put any extra vehicles. Your fenced backyard is perfect for firepit nights or crab feasts. Inside the home is a nice, open floorplan with an open family room/dining room off the kitchen. There's a cut-out from the kitchen to the living room which makes it feel even more open. Your full bathroom has been remodeled and there's two good-sized bedrooms on the other side of the home. An easy walk to Crofton Country Club, you can also join your neighbors in walking the 5k parkway! This home is slated for Crofton High School, and is located centrally between Baltimore, Washington DC and Annapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 WHITFIELD COURT have any available units?
1722 WHITFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
Is 1722 WHITFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1722 WHITFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 WHITFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1722 WHITFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1722 WHITFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1722 WHITFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 1722 WHITFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 WHITFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 WHITFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 1722 WHITFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1722 WHITFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1722 WHITFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 WHITFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 WHITFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 WHITFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 WHITFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University