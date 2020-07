Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, Location - In Sought after Crofton this 3 bedroom 2 .5 baths home is ready for you to enjoy. The fenced backyard has a stone patio for your entertaining. The Kitchen has a pass-thru to the Dining Area for easy serving. The upper level bedrooms have wood flooring. Master Bedroom with Master Bath. Centrally located between Baltimore and Washington DC. Easy access to all major commuter routes. Fort Meade is minutes away. New Crofton High School scheduled to open this fall. Move-in July 1, 2020Application fee $55 per adult. Apply at www.longandfoster.com . Locate the property and find the red apply button. Minimum Credit Score - 620+, minimum income $68000.00 NO IN PERSON TOURS UNTIL JULY 1ST