Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Best price for 3 level townhomes. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. Available 9-1. Cr. ck payable to L & F. $55 per applicant. newer appliances. Newly painted. First month rent to L&F. No pet. No smoking. $100 minor repair. $300000 tenant's policy...Call agent to show.Jean Bien. Need to present at showing if tenant is not home. Prefer early notice.Owner is a licence agent in Maryland.