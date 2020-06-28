3 bedroom. 2.5 two story townhome with remodeled kitchen. Pergo flooring in living room and kitchen. Master bedroom with walk in closet and Bath (Master). Includes all appliances. Very short walk to playground. Super location in Crofton.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1634 GRASON LANE have any available units?
1634 GRASON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1634 GRASON LANE have?
Some of 1634 GRASON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 GRASON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1634 GRASON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.