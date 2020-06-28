All apartments in Crofton
1634 GRASON LANE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

1634 GRASON LANE

1634 Grason Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1634 Grason Lane, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
3 bedroom. 2.5 two story townhome with remodeled kitchen. Pergo flooring in living room and kitchen. Master bedroom with walk in closet and Bath (Master). Includes all appliances. Very short walk to playground. Super location in Crofton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 GRASON LANE have any available units?
1634 GRASON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1634 GRASON LANE have?
Some of 1634 GRASON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 GRASON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1634 GRASON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 GRASON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1634 GRASON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1634 GRASON LANE offer parking?
No, 1634 GRASON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1634 GRASON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 GRASON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 GRASON LANE have a pool?
No, 1634 GRASON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1634 GRASON LANE have accessible units?
No, 1634 GRASON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 GRASON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 GRASON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 GRASON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 GRASON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
