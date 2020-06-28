1634 GRASON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground

3 bedroom. 2.5 two story townhome with remodeled kitchen. Pergo flooring in living room and kitchen. Master bedroom with walk in closet and Bath (Master). Includes all appliances. Very short walk to playground. Super location in Crofton.