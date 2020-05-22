1535 Marlborough Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Spacious 2 BR/1BA Condo in Crofton. Main level condo featuring with laminate hardwood floors. Spacious living area with recessed lighting, decorative fireplace, and immediate access to the fully fenced patio. Separate dining area and access to the kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and great counter space. Carpeted master bedroom with a walk-in closet and great natural light. The additional bedroom is just as spacious and has access to the updated hall bath.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5159906)