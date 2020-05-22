All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1535 Marlborough Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1535 Marlborough Ct
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1535 Marlborough Ct

1535 Marlborough Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1535 Marlborough Ct, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 BR/1BA Condo in Crofton. Main level condo featuring with laminate hardwood floors. Spacious living area with recessed lighting, decorative fireplace, and immediate access to the fully fenced patio. Separate dining area and access to the kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and great counter space. Carpeted master bedroom with a walk-in closet and great natural light. The additional bedroom is just as spacious and has access to the updated hall bath.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5159906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Marlborough Ct have any available units?
1535 Marlborough Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1535 Marlborough Ct have?
Some of 1535 Marlborough Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Marlborough Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Marlborough Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Marlborough Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Marlborough Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Marlborough Ct offer parking?
No, 1535 Marlborough Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1535 Marlborough Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Marlborough Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Marlborough Ct have a pool?
No, 1535 Marlborough Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Marlborough Ct have accessible units?
No, 1535 Marlborough Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Marlborough Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Marlborough Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1535 Marlborough Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1535 Marlborough Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Forest
1827 Crofton Pkwy
Crofton, MD 21114
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University