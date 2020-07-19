All apartments in Crofton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1513 DANEWOOD COURT

1513 Danewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Danewood Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Picture perfect two level town home located in the Cedar Grove at Crofton community just 15 minutes to Fort Meade. Inside you'll find a main level with open floor plan including a living room, dining room with pass through window to the kitchen, kitchen with center island and attached breakfast room with sliding doors to your private deck. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious master suites with large closets, vaulted ceilings and just remodeled en suite baths along with convenient upper level laundry. Sorry, no pets allowed, no exceptions. All applicants must have good credit and references to qualify for this home. Community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 DANEWOOD COURT have any available units?
1513 DANEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1513 DANEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 1513 DANEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 DANEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1513 DANEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 DANEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1513 DANEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1513 DANEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 1513 DANEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1513 DANEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 DANEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 DANEWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1513 DANEWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 1513 DANEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1513 DANEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 DANEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 DANEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 DANEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 DANEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
