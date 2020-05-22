All apartments in Crofton
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM

1512 DANEWOOD CT

1512 Danewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Danewood Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Live, love and laugh in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse situated in the heart of Crofton. Talk a walk along the parkway in the mornings, sip coffee on your front porch or grill on your back deck because you live HERE! Minutes down the road is the local park for an afternoon of fishing, a family picnic or playing on the playground. Just minutes from grocery stores, shopping and great restaurants you're going to love living here. Tucked away in a quiet setting with a Community Pool and immediate access to major routes for easy commuting to DC, Baltimore and Annapolis, this is the place to call home! Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 DANEWOOD CT have any available units?
1512 DANEWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1512 DANEWOOD CT have?
Some of 1512 DANEWOOD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 DANEWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1512 DANEWOOD CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 DANEWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 1512 DANEWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1512 DANEWOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 1512 DANEWOOD CT does offer parking.
Does 1512 DANEWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 DANEWOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 DANEWOOD CT have a pool?
Yes, 1512 DANEWOOD CT has a pool.
Does 1512 DANEWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 1512 DANEWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 DANEWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 DANEWOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 DANEWOOD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 DANEWOOD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
