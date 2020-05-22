1512 DANEWOOD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill

Live, love and laugh in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse situated in the heart of Crofton. Talk a walk along the parkway in the mornings, sip coffee on your front porch or grill on your back deck because you live HERE! Minutes down the road is the local park for an afternoon of fishing, a family picnic or playing on the playground. Just minutes from grocery stores, shopping and great restaurants you're going to love living here. Tucked away in a quiet setting with a Community Pool and immediate access to major routes for easy commuting to DC, Baltimore and Annapolis, this is the place to call home! Welcome home.