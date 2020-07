Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Move-In Ready Townhouse in convenient Crofton. Fresh paint and flooring make this the place to call home. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level. The kitchen has upgraded appliances. Great two-sided fireplace in Living Room and Dining Room. New Windows throughout. Basement Laundry leading to the newly fenced back yard. Welcome to the good life!!