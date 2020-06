Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Available 08/01/19 Beautiful townhouse in Crofton - Property Id: 133428



Beautiful townhouse located walking distance from Waugh Chapel shopping center, playground, schools, right off route 3

It has a deck and a backyard. The rent is $1950 and it includes the water, trash/snow removal. Assigned parking. Available August 1st.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133428p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5011589)