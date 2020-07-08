1410 NUTWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous condo/townhouse in Crofton, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. 1204 sqft. Enjoy the large living room and balcony. Available as early as Mid of October. Requirements:One month rent as security deposit. Lease length 1+ years. Must go through standard application process which includes employment verification or proof of income, such as pay stubs and renter background/credit check. Application fee $30 per applicant. Right next to major shopping center, with Wegmans, Target and movie theater. Convenient location with easy access to DC, Baltimore, and all major highways. Great school area. New Crofton High school, the school opens for grades 9 and 10 for the 2020-2021 school year.