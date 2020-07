Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful townhouse close to everything! Large living room with FP & dining area, fully equipped kitchen & powder room - all on the main level! Upstairs are three large BRs, including the master w/walk-in closet & full bath. Partial basement w/full-size washer & dryer. Privacy fenced backyard w/deck & much more! Walk to Nantucket Elementary! Near new Waugh Chapel Center & more! Short drive to Ft Meade, NSA ..