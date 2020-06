Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan hot tub

Updated end unit townhouse. Hardwood throughout. Great room (kitchen, eat in and family room) on main with fireplace. Another family room with fireplace in basement. Separate room in basement (den/ofc), laundry and wet bar with french doors to fenced backyard. Ceiling fans. Dogs 30 lbs or less only. Pictures are from prev time vacant