9838 Rainleaf Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Great Columbia Townhome, located in Howard County at the Kings Contrivance development. Three spacious levels, Entry level hosts foyer, large rec room, bedroom, full bath, laundry and storage. Main level updated eat in kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar, open dining/living room, fireplace, slider that opens to private deck that faces woods, powder room. Third level master ensuite, walkin closet, master bath,. Two additional bedrooms and hall full bath. All baths remodeled. Fantastic neighborhood! Convenient to 32,29,175,108,95,295, Ft Meade, NSA, Airport, HCC, Hospital, shopping/dining. Qualifications for all applicants credit score 650 of better, gross income monthly 3 times the rent, good rental history, no prior evictions. Dog may be considered with pet fee. Please no smoking. For showings please text Joyce 443 398 4972.