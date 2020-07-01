All apartments in Columbia
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:11 PM

9838 Rainleaf Court

Location

9838 Rainleaf Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Columbia Townhome, located in Howard County at the Kings Contrivance development. Three spacious levels, Entry level hosts foyer, large rec room, bedroom, full bath, laundry and storage. Main level updated eat in kitchen with pantry, breakfast bar, open dining/living room, fireplace, slider that opens to private deck that faces woods, powder room. Third level master ensuite, walkin closet, master bath,. Two additional bedrooms and hall full bath. All baths remodeled. Fantastic neighborhood! Convenient to 32,29,175,108,95,295, Ft Meade, NSA, Airport, HCC, Hospital, shopping/dining. Qualifications for all applicants credit score 650 of better, gross income monthly 3 times the rent, good rental history, no prior evictions. Dog may be considered with pet fee. Please no smoking. For showings please text Joyce 443 398 4972.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

