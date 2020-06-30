9493 Dawnblush Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE 2/24/19. Beautiful home in a lovely neighborhood on a quiet cul-de sac that leads to Lake Elkhorn! This 3 BR home also features an additional room for a den or office! The upper level is open-concept with high vaulted ceilings. Beautiful updated kitchen with tons of cabinets opens up to a great deck and fenced in backyard. There is no house behind you so the backyard feels like a peaceful oasis, perfect for entertaining! Large open lower level with a huge laundry room and plenty of storage space. There is a one car garage and driveway that fits 3 cars. Move right in to the lovely home with wonderful neighbors and enjoy everything Columbia has to offer. Pets allowed, no smoking.