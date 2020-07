Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Owner will only accept excellent credit (score of 700 or higher). Cozy single family home in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable kings contr. approx 2000 sq ft. Brand new kitchen cabinets & granite countertops, brand new carpet, all 3 baths newly renovated, basement w/ new recessed lighting & neutral gray paint. Home features spacious deck, eat in kitchen, w/d on main level, lots of natural light, 2 car parking pad. close to parks, shops, restaurants & hwys. Top schools. Owner is Agent.