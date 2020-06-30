6351 GRAY SEA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and well-maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 full/2 half Bath Garage Townhome with new kitchen flooring, huge open Kitchen with 42" cabinets, large deck off kitchen, freshly painted throughout, walk-out basement, lower level Family Room with gas Fireplace and lower level patio. 2 story foyer with palladian window. Master Bedroom with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, Master Bath with skylight, dual vanities, soak tub and separate shower. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and highways. Good credit scores only and excellent rental history.