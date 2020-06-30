All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6351 GRAY SEA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6351 GRAY SEA WAY
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

6351 GRAY SEA WAY

6351 Gray Sea Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6351 Gray Sea Way, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and well-maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 full/2 half Bath Garage Townhome with new kitchen flooring, huge open Kitchen with 42" cabinets, large deck off kitchen, freshly painted throughout, walk-out basement, lower level Family Room with gas Fireplace and lower level patio. 2 story foyer with palladian window. Master Bedroom with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, Master Bath with skylight, dual vanities, soak tub and separate shower. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and highways. Good credit scores only and excellent rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6351 GRAY SEA WAY have any available units?
6351 GRAY SEA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6351 GRAY SEA WAY have?
Some of 6351 GRAY SEA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6351 GRAY SEA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6351 GRAY SEA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6351 GRAY SEA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6351 GRAY SEA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6351 GRAY SEA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6351 GRAY SEA WAY offers parking.
Does 6351 GRAY SEA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6351 GRAY SEA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6351 GRAY SEA WAY have a pool?
No, 6351 GRAY SEA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6351 GRAY SEA WAY have accessible units?
No, 6351 GRAY SEA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6351 GRAY SEA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6351 GRAY SEA WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University