Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Owners have placed this home in perfect condition! Ready now to make it your next home! Add it to the top of your list of homes to see! Four bedrooms, 3. 5 baths, fully finished lower level, nice sun-filled open floor plan Available to move in when application is approved by Owners. NO Smokers, No Pets