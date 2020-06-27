6209 DEEP RIVER CYN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful garage town-home. Move in Ready. New Carpet and Hardwood floors on Main Floor. Fire place on Main floor with beautiful bay windows in Kitchen with Bump out. Big Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling and 2 Walk-in Closets. Great location for commuters. Minutes from 100 and 95. H.C.V.welcome