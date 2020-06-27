All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6209 DEEP RIVER CYN
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

6209 DEEP RIVER CYN

6209 Deep River Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6209 Deep River Canyon, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful garage town-home. Move in Ready. New Carpet and Hardwood floors on Main Floor. Fire place on Main floor with beautiful bay windows in Kitchen with Bump out. Big Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling and 2 Walk-in Closets. Great location for commuters. Minutes from 100 and 95. H.C.V.welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN have any available units?
6209 DEEP RIVER CYN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN have?
Some of 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN currently offering any rent specials?
6209 DEEP RIVER CYN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN pet-friendly?
No, 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN offer parking?
Yes, 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN offers parking.
Does 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN have a pool?
No, 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN does not have a pool.
Does 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN have accessible units?
No, 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 DEEP RIVER CYN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University